Abstract

It is a daily fact that accidents on our roads claim a lot of lives and leave many maimed and wounded sometimes for life. Traffic signs are mounted on our roads and along certain streets aimed at giving direction and instructions to road users including drivers, commuters and pedestrians in order to avoid accidents. The study is on Signage Communicationas it investigated Awareness and practices of Nigeria"s motoring public: A study of Road Users in Offa, Kwara State Nigeria. This paper is underpinned by Symbolic Interactionism Theory as it relates to the communication of symbols, leaning on semiotics. It adopted Qualitative Research Methodological Approach with In-Depth Interview (IDI) and Focus Group Discussion (FGD) as means of data collection from the sample of 16 respondents of 4 individuals per each In-Depth Interview (IDI) and Focus group Discussion (FGD) constituents respectively.Data from the In-depth Interviews (IDI) and the Focus Group Discussions (FGD) were transcribed, interpreted and analyzed in relation to the research questions as their selection process was determined by the idea of theoretical saturation, having considered the purpose of the study and access to the respondents at their habitats. The descriptive thematic was applied for the study. It is evident from the findings that there are no functional road signs and visible traffic symbols in Offa metropolis as claimed by the majority of the road users who could identify road bumps as the only prohibitive measure to limit the speed of motorists.Signage Communication can be utilized by the government and her traffic laws agencies and highway regulatory bodies to create awareness for the traffic codes and rules in order to ensure traffic safety. With the increase in road accidents that usually lead to death of road users,the Government and her traffic management bodies should provide road traffic lights, road signs and markings in all the township roads and the inter-state highways.The government and her relevant agencies should formulate strict road safety policies that will make the provision of traffic lights and road signs compulsory on the highways of all the towns and cities in Nigeria.There is need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and regulations to ensure compliance and adherence to all traffic rules and codes by the road users, especially the motorists.The Federal Ministry of Education should include road safety modules in school curriculum as many of our young adults now own and drive cars.Cognitive design features should also be taken into consideration while designing traffic road signs and symbols. User-friendly traffic signs which can transmit clear messages and about road conditions ahead to the road users are important.

Language: en