Abstract

Opioid-involved overdose deaths continue to climb, in part because of suboptimal access to and retention on medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), including buprenorphine. Low barrier buprenorphine treatment aims to reduce or eliminate the threshold for getting and staying on medication by providing immediate and long-term access to buprenorphine without strict rules or requirements. This study examines associations between medical providers' beliefs about treating people with opioid use disorder (OUD) and naloxone access with their self-reported low-barrier buprenorphine prescribing practices. We surveyed and analyzed responses from providers (N = 86) who completed X-waiver courses in Missouri between March 2017 and September 2019, of which 55% (n = 47) both completed the full survey and endorsed prescribing buprenorphine since the training. The survey included questions about buprenorphine prescribing behaviors as well as the Naloxone-Related Risk Compensation Beliefs (NaRCC-B) scale and the Attitudes toward Patients with OUD scale. Analyses consisted of a series of linear and logistic regressions with the NaRCC-B and OUD Attitudes scales predicting various domains of low-barrier prescribing behaviors.



FINDINGS indicate medical providers' beliefs about treating people with OUD are associated with their practice of addiction medicine, with individuals with more favorable views being more likely to endorse low-barrier buprenorphine prescribing practices including offering telemedicine and at-home inductions, prescribing higher doses of buprenorphine, treating larger caseloads, and discussing overdose risk and protective factors with their patients. Providers' beliefs about naloxone being enabling were less related to their buprenorphine practices but strongly related to their likelihood of providing naloxone. Future research may examine which strategies effectively change prescriber attitudes and their adoption of lower-barrier prescribing practices.

Language: en