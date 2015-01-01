|
Labella MH, Klein ND, Yeboah G, Bailey C, Doane AN, Kaminer D, Bravo AJ. Aggressive Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37682733
Existing research suggests a robust association between childhood bullying victimization and depressive symptoms in adulthood, but less is known about potential mediators of this link. Furthermore, there is limited cross-national research evaluating similarities and differences in bullying victimization and its associations with mental health. The current study addressed gaps in the literature by evaluating cognitive and affective responses to stress (i.e., emotion regulation, rumination, and distress tolerance) as potential mediators of the link between recalled bullying victimization and current depressive symptoms among 5909 (70.6% female) college students from seven countries.
depression; adverse childhood experiences; bullying; emotion regulation; distress tolerance; rumination