Abstract

Problematic alcohol use is a serious threat to the behavioral health of active-duty Service Members (ADSM), resulting in numerous calls from governmental agencies to better understand mechanistic factors contributing to alcohol misuse within the military. Alcohol use motives are reliable predictors of alcohol-related behaviors, and are considered malleable targets for prevention and interventions efforts. However, empirical research indicates that drinking motives vary across contextually-distinct populations. Although some research has been conducted among veteran and reservist populations, limited work has been specifically focused on ADSM and no research has evaluated motives and alcohol metrics among ADSM based on military rank. Participants for the current study included 682 ADSM recruited from a large military installation in the U.S. Structural equation modeling evaluated associations between four drinking motives (i.e., enhancement, social, conformity, coping) and three alcohol misuse metrics (i.e., alcohol frequency, binge frequency, alcohol problems). Three models were evaluated: one full (combined) model and two separate models based on military rank - junior enlisted (i.e., E1-E4) and non-commissioned officers (NCOs) (i.e., E5-E9).



RESULTS for junior enlisted ADSM indicated that coping and enhancement motives were most strongly associated with all alcohol misuse metrics. However, among NCOs, results indicated that alcohol problems were only associated with coping motives. Notably, results also indicated that alcohol use motives accounted for substantively more variance across all alcohol-related metrics among NCOs.



FINDINGS generally support extant military-related literature indicating use of alcohol for coping (e.g., with anxiety) as the motivation most consistently associated with increased alcohol misuse. However, novel findings highlight enhancement motives - using alcohol to attain some positive internal reward - as another, often stronger, motivation impacting alcohol use outcomes. Further, findings highlight notable distinctions between alcohol use motives (i.e., coping vs. enhancement) and the impact of alcohol use motives (i.e., effect size) on alcohol metrics between junior enlisted and NCOs.

