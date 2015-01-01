|
Citation
|
Låftman SB, Magnusson C, Olsson G, Wahlström J, Modin B. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1754.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37684584
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: A non-negligible proportion of children grow up with problematic alcohol use in the family. Problematic familial drinking can be regarded as a stressor, and prior studies have consistently reported poorer mental health among adolescents who are exposed. However, it is also of relevance to identify modifiable protective factors which may buffer against stress-related ill-health in this group of adolescents. One context where such factors may be present is the school. The aim of this study is to examine the relationship between perceived problematic familial alcohol use and students' stress-related complaints, and specifically to explore if the school's degree of student focus can buffer against any such negative health consequences of problem drinking at home.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
School; Adolescents; Alcohol; Stress; Psychological distress; Multilevel; Compensatory; Contextual; Somatic complaints