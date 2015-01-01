Abstract

BACKGROUND: The detrimental effects of childhood abuse on long-term outcomes are well-known, however few studies have examined these effects in the context of postpartum psychopathology, maternal self-efficacy, and mother-infant bonding quality.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the relationship between a maternal childhood abuse experience (i.e., physical, psychological, and sexual) and mother-infant bonding disturbances, and whether this relationship was mediated by postnatal depression symptomatology and maternal self-efficacy.



METHOD: A sample of 191 postpartum women (Mage = 32.88, SD = 4.20) recruited online from the general population completed self-report measures of the constructs of interest.



RESULTS: Postnatal depression symptomatology and maternal self-efficacy were found to fully mediate the relationship between psychological child abuse experience and mother-infant bonding disturbances (β = 0.06, SE = 0.03, 95% CI: 0.01, 0.12). Postnatal depression symptomatology (but not maternal self-efficacy) was an independent mediator between psychological child abuse experience and mother-infant bonding (β = 0.07, SE = 0.03, 95 % CI: 0.01, 0.13). After inclusion of other abuse types as covariates in the analyses, the findings for maternal child physical abuse attenuated to non-significance. Child sexual abuse was not associated with the mediating or outcome variables, highlighting the issue of disclosure despite the anonymous online environment.



CONCLUSION: This study highlights the negative impact of psychological childhood abuse experience on the quality of the mother-infant bond during the postpartum period and potential pathways that underlie this relationship. This study also draws attention to the need to recognize comorbidity of abuse types in research.

