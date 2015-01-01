Abstract

BACKGROUND: Various factors, including mental health comorbidity, family dysfunction, interpersonal violence, and community and social violence, cause suicidal behavior. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) encompass these risk factors and are correlated with mental health problems and suicidal behavior in Mexican adolescents.



METHODS: A survey was conducted among Mexican school-aged adolescents to measure ACEs, MHP symptoms, and suicidal behavior. A binary logistic regression was used to examine the relationship between these variables. The study was conducted with IRB approval, and all participants provided informed consent. Those at risk of suicide were referred for online psychological care.



RESULTS: 7325 adolescents participated; 60 % were women, with an average age of 16 years (SD + 1), 87 % of the participants reported at least one ACE, 13 % symptoms of at least one MHP and 10 % suicidal behavior. MHP predictors of suicidal behavior were: conduct problems (OR = 5.67), symptoms of depression (OR = 3.27), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OR = 2.11), somatic problems (OR = 1.98), and attention deficit (OR = 1.69). EAI predictors were: live sexual violence (OR = 2.53), physical violence (OR = 2.21), negligence (OR = 2.05), bullying (OR = 2.10), and a family member with a mental health diagnosis (OR = 1.35). The cumulative effect of ACEs and MHP significantly increased the risk (OR = 78.08).



CONCLUSIONS: 5 ACEs and 4 MHP were associated with suicidal behavior; their cumulative effect increased the risk to 78 times.

Language: en