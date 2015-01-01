|
Xie W, Emery CR, Liu AY, Ng SM, Choi AWM, Chui CHK. Dev. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37680182
While many studies have found an association between childhood emotional abuse and alcohol use disorders (AUD) during adulthood, underlying psychological mechanisms linking the two remain inadequately understood. Drawing on the developmental psychopathology perspective, this study examined the relationship between childhood emotional abuse and AUD during adulthood with a national sample of women in Nepal (N = 1,100, M age = 37.73), focusing on the mediating role of borderline personality traits. Mediation analyses were performed using the Karlson-Holm-Breen (KHB) method and bootstrapping confidence intervals.
child maltreatment; alcohol use disorders; borderline personality traits; childhood emotional abuse; Nepali women