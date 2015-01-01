Abstract

Accurate estimates of population drug use and an understanding of the factors that influence substance choice are essential for the development of appropriate and targeted prevention strategies and campaigns. This review aims to provide an overview of the socioeconomic and psychosocial factors that influence substance use patterns within the Australian population through exploration of current and historical examples of substance misuse. Australia's comparatively large online drug market is reflective of the country's relative geographic isolation and high local drug prices. Legislation, particularly relating to cannabis cultivation and personal use, has evolved significantly in response to increased scientific and commercial applications and changing attitudes towards medical and personal use. Methylamphetamine use is disproportionately high, attributed to Australia's geographic location, high rates of local manufacture, steady cost, and increased purity. Despite the increased cost of cocaine over time, the profile of users appears to dictate rates of use. The prevalence of injecting drug use is driven by a lack of education, perceived risk, stigma, and other social factors. Additionally, psychosocial factors also contribute to substance misuse among specific population subgroups such as petrol sniffing among Indigenous Australians. Understanding the reasons for geographical variability in illicit drug use assists in the interpretation of substance-associated behavior in specific groups/populations and in guiding future intervention efforts and predictions of emerging trends. In addition, an understanding of factors influencing local drug usage may assist forensic practitioners in evaluating the occurrence and effects of particular substances that may emerge as significant factors in drug-related deaths.

