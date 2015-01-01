Abstract

There is currently a growing understanding of child mental health. However, with little attention and investment from decision-makers, the prevalence of child mental health challenges shows no signs of diminishing. Psychiatric nursing is a process in which the major knowledge and skills dealing with the interpersonal and intrapersonal dynamics of human beings are practised. These nurses have to cope with this demand in a scant clinical child psychiatric environment. An exploratory, descriptive, and contextual research design was used to postulate the coping mechanism of these nurses in a clinical child psychiatric environment. This study comprised psychiatric nurses, and data were collected through focused group interviews. The findings emphasised the importance of clinical support to enhance quality nursing care and adjustment related to the demands on psychiatric nurses to participate fully in the service.



CONCLUSION: Child and mental health services ought to enable nurses to better deal with the service demands and quality of psychiatric health care. An increased understanding of child mental health challenges is needed so that nurses' roles and functions in child psychiatric practice can be defined. Effective management and support ought to enable psychiatric nurses and health care teams to make decisions that support international development targets.

Language: en