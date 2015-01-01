Abstract

Men show a significantly higher suicide rate, are less often recognized as persons at risk, and are more difficult to reach for suicide prevention interventions. Warning signs and deterioration in mental health are often not recognized by their surroundings. This study aims to retrospectively analyze the behavior and communication of men before a suicide, how relatives noticed changes, and how the interaction was perceived. N = 15 individuals who lost a close male relative to suicide were interviewed using psychological autopsy interviews. The interviews were evaluated following a deductive-inductive approach while using a comprehensive category system. The majority of men showed changes in behavior before the suicide, especially social withdrawal, irritability, and generally a deterioration in mental health. In fact, men did communicate their suicidal thoughts before they died through suicide, but mainly indirectly. While only one-third of the deceased made preparations before suicide, the majority of relatives noticed a deterioration in the mental health of the individual as well as increased alcohol and substance use. Men show signs of suicide, which are little recognized by their surroundings. Suicide prevention interventions should be adapted more to the needs of men.

