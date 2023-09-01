Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to investigate the impact of depressive symptoms and changes in depressive status on falls among middle-aged and older population in China.



METHODS: We used two waves of interview data (time 1 [T1] and time 2 [T2], 2 years from T1) from a nationally representative sample of the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS), which included a total of 14,356 participants (male 6859; mean age: 59.5 ± 9.3 years). Depressive symptoms were assessed using the 10-item short form of the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CES-D-10). Participants were categorized into four groups based on changes in their CES-D-10 scores over a 2-year follow-up period. Self-reported falls were evaluated, and logistic regression models and restricted cubic splines (RCS) were employed to examine the relationship between depressive symptoms and fallen.



RESULTS: Participants who had experienced falls had higher CES-D-10 scores and were more likely to have depressive symptoms. Depressive symptoms at T1 were significantly associated with falls during the follow-up period. After adjusting for covariables, increasing CES-D-10 scores were associated with higher adjusted odds ratios (ORs) for falling prevalence: 1.230 (95 % CI, 1.041-1.453), 1.579 (95 % CI, 1.331-1.873), 1.745 (95 % CI, 1.472-2.070), and 2.366 (95 % CI, 1.972-2.838). Participants who experienced depressive symptoms at either T1 or T2, as well as those with persistent depressive symptoms from T1 to T2, were both at higher risk for future falls. The worsening of depressive symptoms significantly increased the likelihood of falls.



CONCLUSION: This study revealed a significant association between depressive symptoms and changes in depressive status with subsequent falls in older adults. The heightened fall risk among individuals with depressive symptoms underscores the importance of addressing mental health as an integral part of comprehensive fall prevention strategies.

