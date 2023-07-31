Abstract

BACKGROUND: Opting to use aquatic or land-based physical therapy exercises to improve balance, gait, quality of life and reduce fall-related outcomes in community-dwelling older adults (CDOAs) is still a questionable clinical decision for physiotherapists.



OBJECTIVE: Assess the quality of evidence from randomized or quasi-randomized controlled trials that used aquatic physical therapy exercises to improve balance, gait, quality of life and reduce fall-related outcomes in CDOAs.



METHODS: Articles were surveyed in the following databases: MEDLINE/PubMed, EMBASE, SCOPUS, LILACS, Web of Science, CENTRAL (Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials), PEDro, CINAHL, SciELO and Google Scholar, published in any language, up to July 31, 2023. Two independent reviewers extracted the data and assessed evidence quality. The risk of bias of the trials was evaluated by the Cochrane tool and evidence quality by GRADE approach. Review Manager software was used to conduct the meta-analyses.



RESULTS: 3007 articles were identified in the searches, remaining 33 studies to be read in full, with 11 trials being eligible for this systematic review. The trials included presented low evidence quality for the balance, gait, quality of life and fear of falling. Land-based and aquatic physical therapy exercises improved the outcomes analyzed; however, aquatic physical therapy exercises were more effective in improving balance, gait, quality of life and reducing fear of falling in CDOAs. The meta-analysis showed that engaging in aquatic physical therapy exercises increases the functional reach, through of the anterior displacement of the center of pressure of CDOAs by 6.36cm, compared to land-based physical therapy exercises, assessed by the Functional Reach test: [CI:5.22 to 7.50], (p<0.00001), presenting low quality evidence.



CONCLUSIONS: Aquatic physical therapy exercises are more effective than their land-based counterparts in enhancing balance, gait, quality of life and reducing the fear of falling in CDOAs. However, due to methodological limitations of the trials, this clinical decision remains inconclusive. It is suggested that new trials be conducted with greater methodological rigor, in order to provide high-quality evidence on the use of the aquatic physical therapy exercises to improve the outcomes analyzed in CDOAs.

