Hill RM, Busby D, Brown JL, Sumlin E, Fernandez E, Sharp C. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37681310
INTRODUCTION: The development of evidence-based treatments relies on accurate theoretical frameworks sensitive to the lived realities of the populations from which they are derived. Yet, the perspectives of Black youth are vastly underrepresented in extant theories of suicidal behavior. Cultural Consensus Modeling provides an evidence-based approach for developing a culturally informed understanding of suicide risk among Black youth.
youth; cultural consensus modeling; minoritized population