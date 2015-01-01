Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Addiction to psychoactive substances (PAS) is nowadays a public health problem. In Togo, data on the use of PAS are scattered, and do not give the national scope of the phenomenon.



AIM: To describe the epidemiological characteristics of psychoactive substances users (PASU) in Togo.



METHOD: This was a descriptive cross-sectional study conducted from January 1st, 2015 to December 31st, 2019 among PASU, using the standardized WENDU data collection form.



RESULTS: In five years of data collection, 2516 PASU were identified in the care facilities. These PASU were male in 91.9% of cases. Their predominant age groups were respectively 25 to 29 years (25.6%), 20 to 24 years (18.9%) and 30 to 34 years (16.4%). The CSM Yendoubé and the HPZ received respectively 25.4% and 18.0% of cases. The family circle was the initiator of the request for care in 77.5% of cases. Alcohol (54.3%) and cannabis (49.3%) were the main PAS.



CONCLUSION: Our results have enabled us to identify the contours and extent of the addiction phenomenon in Togo, thus opening the way to future perspectives in the planning of preventive strategies.

