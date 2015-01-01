SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lemke AW, Davis EB, Voytenko VL, Cowden RG, Chen ZJ, McConnell JM, Pargament KI, Phillips KP, Marseilles R, Wolff RP. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2023; 14: e100640.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadr.2023.100640

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Background
Initial empirical evidence links religious/spiritual (R/S) struggles to suicide ideation. However, few longitudinal studies have examined the temporal associations of R/S struggles and suicide ideation, and none have focused on treatment-seeking individuals. This study addresses these gaps.
Methods
We assessed suicide ideation and six subtypes of R/S struggles in a sample of adult psychiatric outpatients (N = 120) at their initial psychiatry appointment (T1), 6-month follow-up (T2), and 12-month follow-up (T3). Following the analytic template for outcome-wide longitudinal designs, separate linear regression models tested the association of (a) T2 R/S struggle subtypes with T3 suicide ideation and (b) T2 suicide ideation with T3 R/S struggle subtypes. All models adjusted for salient demographics, organizational and nonorganizational religiousness, depression symptoms, T1 suicide ideation, and prior values of all six R/S struggle subtypes.
Results
Robust evidence supported a positive bidirectional temporal association between suicide ideation and ultimate-meaning R/S struggles, but not other R/S struggle subtypes.
Limitations
We recruited a relatively small sample that was geographically, racially, and socioeconomically homogenous. We also relied solely on self-report data.
Conclusions
Findings highlight the importance both of assessing ultimate-meaning R/S struggles as part of suicide risk assessment and of using clinical interventions that nurture adult psychiatric patients' sense of ultimate meaning.


Language: en

Keywords

meaning; religion; religious/spiritual struggles; spirituality; suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print