Abstract

Despite the multi-disciplinarity of suicidology, social work's contribution to the conceptual framing of suicide has been limited. Consequently, modern prevention efforts insufficiently reflect person in environment and systems perspectives that are foundational to social work practice. This article centers the potential for social work to serve a critical role within the theoretical framing and conceptualization of suicide. Building upon contemporary suicidological perspectives like the interpersonal theory of suicide and critical responses, such as the cultural-structural theory of suicide, a trans-conceptual model for social work practice is presented. Application is highlighted through the example of military personnel and veterans.

