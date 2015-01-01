Abstract

Driving at high speed (speeding) will have a negative impact, namely, the high number of accidents. Several factors influence the increase in traffic accident victims, such as humans, vehicles, roads, and weather/environment. The most significant factor influencing is human or the rider himself. This study aims to determine the probability of rider behavior based on several characteristics of the driver and its relationship accident involvement. The research method used is a binary logistic regression. Regression method is used to determine the probability of driver behavior that exceeds the speed limit and accident involvement. The results showed that the younger the rider, the higher the likelihood of breaking the maximum speed limit, which would have a higher accident risk. Furthermore, driving experience also shows the same results, where the longer a person's driving experience, the less risk of being involved in an accident. Subsequent research topics are presented in this paper.

