Abstract

While there are many data-driven approaches to identifying individuals at risk of suicide, they tend to focus on clinical risk factors, such as previous psychiatric hospitalizations, and rarely include risk factors that occur in nonclinical settings, such as jails or emergency shelters. A better understanding of system-level encounters by individuals at risk of suicide could help inform suicide prevention efforts. In Philadelphia, we built a community-level data infrastructure that encompassed suicide death records, behavioral health claims, incarceration episodes, emergency housing episodes, and involuntary commitment petitions to examine a broader spectrum of suicide risk factors. Here, we describe the development of the data infrastructure, present key trends in suicide deaths in Philadelphia, and, for the Medicaid-eligible population, determine whether suicide decedents were more likely to interact with the behavioral health, carceral, and housing service systems compared to Medicaid-eligible Philadelphians who did not die by suicide. Between 2003 and 2018, there was an increase in the number of annual suicide deaths among Medicaid-eligible individuals, in part due to changes in Medicaid eligibility. There were disproportionately more suicide deaths among Black and Hispanic individuals who were Medicaid-eligible, who were younger on average, compared to suicide decedents who were never Medicaid-eligible. However, when we accounted for the racial and ethnic composition of the Medicaid population at large, we found that White individuals were four times as likely to die by suicide, while Asian, Black, Hispanic, and individuals of other races were less likely to die by suicide. Overall, 58% of individuals who were Medicaid-eligible and died by suicide had at least one Medicaid-funded behavioral health claim, 10% had at least one emergency housing episode, 25% had at least one incarceration episode, and 22% had at least one involuntary commitment. By developing a data infrastructure that can incorporate a broader spectrum of risk factors for suicide, we demonstrate how communities can harness administrative data to inform suicide prevention efforts. Our findings point to the need for suicide prevention in nonclinical settings such as jails and emergency shelters, and demonstrate important trends in suicide deaths in the Medicaid population.

