Citation
Higashi K, Koike Y, Sato Y, Yamashita S, Nagano Y, Shimura T, Kitajima T, Matsushita K, Yokota K, Amano K, Okugawa Y, Toiyama Y. BMC Pediatr. 2023; 23(1): e452.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
37689624
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Tobacco ingestion is widely known to cause nicotine toxicity, which may result in severe symptoms. Two heated tobacco sticks, called TEREA™ and SENTIA™, were launched in 2021 by Philip Morris International (New York, NY, USA), and their ingestion is associated with a risk of bowel injury because they contain a partially pointed metallic susceptor. However, this risk is not well known to the general public or healthcare providers. To increase awareness of this risk, we herein report a case involving extraction of a metallic susceptor after ingestion of the heated tobacco stick TEREA™.
Language: en
Keywords
Pediatric; Endoscopy; Heated tobacco products; Ingestion