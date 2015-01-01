Abstract

BACKGROUND: The study explores whether Polish cancer patients face elevated suicide risk, emphasizing the vital need to comprehend and mitigate their unique mental health struggles.



METHODS: We conducted a cohort study based on Polish National Cancer Registry data (diagnosis in 2009-2019). Age-, sex-, and year-standardized mortality ratios (SMR) are presented with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) overall and by sex.



RESULTS: The study included 1.43 million individuals diagnosed with cancer. There were 830 suicide cases in this group. The overall SMR for suicide was 1.34 (95% CI 1.25-1.43). The highest risk of suicide death was observed in the first six months after diagnosis (SMR = 1.94, 1.69-2.21): cancers of the heart and pleura (19.15, 2.32-69.18), an unspecified site (3.99, 1.09-10.22), and the esophagus (3.34, 1.08-7.79). The highest overall risk of suicide after cancer diagnosis was observed in esophageal (2.94, 1.47-5.26), gastric (2.70, 2.00-3.57), cervical (2.20, 1.06-4.05), and head and neck cancers (2.06, 1.52-2.72).



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with cancer face significantly higher suicide risk, peaking within six months post-diagnosis. Urgent integration of suicide risk screening and prevention into cancer care is crucial, supporting mental well-being and guiding proactive healthcare strategies.

