Abstract

The purpose of this study was to describe the feasibility of implementing suicide risk screening in a virtual addiction clinic. Suicide risk screening was implemented in a virtual addiction clinic serving individuals with substance use disorders (SUD) using a quality improvement framework. One-hundred percent (252/252) of eligible patients enrolled in the clinic were screened for suicide risk (44% female; M[SD] age = 45.0[11.0] years, range = 21-68 years). Nineteen patients (8%) screened positive for suicide risk. After screening, no patients required emergency suicide interventions (100% non-acute positive). Notably, 74% (14/19) of those who screened positive did so by endorsing at least one past suicide attempt with no recent ideation. Suicide risk screening in virtual addiction clinics yields important clinical information for high-risk SUD populations without overburdening workflow with emergency services. Given the high proportion of non-acute positive screens based on suicide attempt histories with no recent ideation, clinicians may utilize information on suicide attempt history to facilitate further mental healthcare.

