Abstract

Peer support programs have been utilized for a variety of mental-health-related needs, including suicidality and depression. In this pilot program, we developed a peer support network to address multimorbidity involving intimate partner violence (IPV), suicidal ideation, and depression. Over one year, our Suicide Obviation Support (SOS) navigators enrolled and provided at-elbow support to 108 patients (67.6% women) who screened positive for IPV, many of whom also screened at moderate or high risk for suicidality (64.8%) and/or exhibited depression symptoms. At a 6-month follow-up, 63 participants (58.3%) were retained. Those who stayed enrolled in the program for six months were less likely to report IPV and depression symptoms and were at a lower risk for suicide than the original sample, and analyses showed that IPV, depression, and suicide risk scores declined significantly in this group. The SOS navigators provided direct support and continuity of care for these high-risk patients, which included referrals to mental health treatment and other types of support services, such as transportation and emergency housing. This program provides a model for healthcare systems that desire to implement peer support programs servicing individuals who face multiple, acute mental health care needs.

