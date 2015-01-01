Abstract

Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning accounts for over 50,000 estimated emergency room visits and approximately 1200 deaths per year in the US. Despite the high prevalence, there is a paucity of data looking at the association between laboratory biomarkers and clinical outcomes. Our study investigates the association between myocardial injury as assessed by increased troponin levels and its effect on in-hospital outcomes in CO poisoning. A total of 900 sequential charts of patients presenting with CO poisoning between 1 January 2012, and 31 August 2019, at our tertiary center with regional hyperbaric chamber and burn unit, were reviewed. Of the 900, a total of 488 patients had elevated carboxyhemoglobin levels. Of these 488 patients, 119 (24.4%) also had blood troponin levels measured. Patients were stratified based on the presence or absence of myocardial injury as evidenced by highly sensitive serum troponin I (TnI) level > 0.5 ng/mL to determine if a correlation exists relating to myocardial injury and risk of major adverse events. Mean age was 51.2 years, 58.8% were males, 35.3% were non-White, and 10.1% were intentional CO poisonings. Comorbidities included hypertension: 37%, diabetes: 21%, smoking: 21%, hyperlipidemia: 17.6%, coronary artery disease: 11.8%, asthma: 5.9%, heart failure: 5%, atrial fibrillation: 4.2%, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: 4.2%. Myocardial injury occurred in 22 patients (18.5%) and was associated with increased likelihood of requiring intensive care admission (54.5% vs. 20.6%, p = 0.002) and intubation (40.9% vs. 14.4%, p = 0.008). TnI elevation was associated with higher in-hospital mortality (p = 0.008, OR 21.3) compared to patients without TnI elevation. Older age was independently associated with increased in-hospital mortality (p = 0.03, OR 1.08). When controlling for age, in-hospital mortality remained statistically significant (p = 0.01, OR 21.37). No significant difference was found with respect to age, comorbidities, gender, race, ethnicity, or hospital length of stay in patients with and without myocardial injury. Myocardial injury induced by CO exposure occurs frequently and adversely affects clinical outcomes. Further research is needed to help guide physicians in the management of CO poisoning and associated myocardial injury to improve patient outcomes.

