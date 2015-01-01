Abstract

Participation is of major importance for individuals with traumatic brain injury (TBI). This study evaluates participation over a period of one year among persons with TBI in the chronic phase and explores sociodemographic, psychological, and environmental predictors of levels and trajectories of participation. One hundred and twenty home-living survivors of TBI with persistent injury-related consequences at least two years post-injury who participated in a goal-oriented randomized trial were assessed at baseline and after four and twelve months. Linear mixed-effects model analysis was applied to evaluate height, trajectory slope, and predictors of the Participation Assessment with the Recombined Tools-Objective (PART-O) total score and the subscales Productivity, Social Relations, and Being Out and About. Being married, having a higher education, and having good global functioning predicted more frequent participation. Education, executive- and global functions predicted Productivity, while age and being married predicted Social Relations. Participating in the study during the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on Productivity. Participation was relatively stable over 12 months, with a slight decline, but may be influenced by demographic factors and functional consequences. Rehabilitation services should particularly focus on people with TBI living alone with lower levels of global and executive function.

