Agnafors S, Sydsjö G, Svedin CG, Bladh M. Nord. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37688331
PURPOSE: Even though the mechanisms behind the development of depression and internalizing problems remains unknown, many different factors have been shown to increase the risk. Longitudinal studies enable the investigation of exposure during different developmental periods during childhood. This study aims to examine factors associated with depressive and internalizing problems at age 20 in terms of sociodemographic factors, previous mental health problems and stressful life events during childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood.
Depression; longitudinal; childhood; internalizing; SESBiC-study