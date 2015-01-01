Abstract

Depressive disorders pose significant challenges to global public health, necessitating effective prevention and management strategies. Notably, the occurrence of suicide frequently coincides with depressive episodes. Suicide is as a paramount global health concern that demands efficacious preventive strategies. Current psychiatric approaches heavily rely on pharmacological interventions but have had limited success in addressing the global burden of mental health issues. Suboptimal nutrition, with its impact on the neuroendocrine system, has been implicated in the underlying pathology of depressive disorders. Folate, a group of water-soluble compounds, plays a crucial role in various central nervous system functions. Depressed individuals often exhibit low levels of serum and red blood cell folate. Multiple studies and systematic reviews have investigated the efficacy of folic acid and its derivative, L-methylfolate, which can cross the blood-brain barrier, as stand-alone or adjunct therapies for depression. Although findings have been mixed, the available evidence generally supports the use of these compounds in depressed individuals. Recent studies have established links between the one-carbon cycle, folate-homocysteine balance, immune system function, glutamate excitation via NMDA (N-methyl-D-aspartate) receptors, and gut microbiome eubiosis in mood regulation. These findings provide insights into the complex neurobiological mechanisms underlying the effects of folate and related compounds in depression. Through a comprehensive review of the existing literature, this study aims to advance our understanding of the therapeutic potential of folic acid and related compounds in depression treatment. It also seeks to explore their role in addressing suicidal tendencies and shed light on the neurobiological mechanisms involved, leveraging the latest discoveries in depression research.

