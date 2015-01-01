Abstract

This study has investigated the potency and accuracy of early magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) to predict post-concussion syndrome (PCS) in adult patients with a single mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) without abnormality on a routine brain scan. A total of 48 eligible mTBI patients and 24 volunteers in the control group participated in this project. Brain MRS over regions of interest (ROI) and signal stop task (SST) were done within the first 72 hours of TBI onset. After six months, PCS appearance and severity were determined. In non-PCS patients, N-acetyl aspartate (NAA) levels significantly increased in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) relative to the control group, however, this increase of NAA levels were recorded in all ROI versus PCS subjects. There were dramatic declines in creatinine (Cr) levels of all ROI and a decrease in choline levels of corpus callosum (CC) in the PCS group versus control and non-PCS ones. NAA and NAA/Cho values in ACC were the main predictors of PCS appearance. The Cho/Cr level in ACC was the first predictor of PCS severity. Predicting accuracy was higher in ACC than in other regions. This study suggested the significance of neuro-markers in ACC for optimal prediction of PCS and rendered a new insight into the biological mechanism of mTBI that underpins PCS.

