SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dogahe MH, Ramezani S, Reihanian Z, Raminfard S, Feizkhah A, Alijani B, Herfeh SS. Psychiatry Res. Neuroimaging 2023; 335: e111709.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pscychresns.2023.111709

PMID

37688998

Abstract

This study has investigated the potency and accuracy of early magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) to predict post-concussion syndrome (PCS) in adult patients with a single mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) without abnormality on a routine brain scan. A total of 48 eligible mTBI patients and 24 volunteers in the control group participated in this project. Brain MRS over regions of interest (ROI) and signal stop task (SST) were done within the first 72 hours of TBI onset. After six months, PCS appearance and severity were determined. In non-PCS patients, N-acetyl aspartate (NAA) levels significantly increased in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) relative to the control group, however, this increase of NAA levels were recorded in all ROI versus PCS subjects. There were dramatic declines in creatinine (Cr) levels of all ROI and a decrease in choline levels of corpus callosum (CC) in the PCS group versus control and non-PCS ones. NAA and NAA/Cho values in ACC were the main predictors of PCS appearance. The Cho/Cr level in ACC was the first predictor of PCS severity. Predicting accuracy was higher in ACC than in other regions. This study suggested the significance of neuro-markers in ACC for optimal prediction of PCS and rendered a new insight into the biological mechanism of mTBI that underpins PCS.


Language: en

Keywords

Executive function; Anterior cingulate cortex; Minor brain trauma; Neurometabolites; Persistent post-concussion behaviors

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print