Abstract

According to the survey statistics, most traffic accidents are caused by the driver's behavior and status irregularities. Because there is no multi-level dangerous state grading system at home and abroad, this paper proposes a complex state grading system for real-time detection and dynamic tracking of the driver's state. The system uses OpenMV as the acquisition camera combined with the cradle head tracking system to collect the driver's current driving image in real-time dynamically, combines the YOLOX algorithm with the OpenPose algorithm to judge the driver's dangerous driving behavior by detecting unsafe objects in the cab and the driver's posture, and combines the improved Retinaface face detection algorithm with the Dlib feature-point algorithm to discriminate the fatigue driving state of the driver. The experimental results show that the accuracy of the three driver danger levels (R1, R2, and R3) obtained by the proposed system reaches 95.8%, 94.5%, and 96.3%, respectively. The experimental results of this system have a specific practical significance in driver-distracted driving warnings.

Language: en