Abstract

Human factors have increasingly been the leading cause of aircraft accidents. In most cases, human factors are not working alone, instead they are coupled with complex environment, mechanical factors, physiological and psychological factors of pilots, and organizational management, all of which form a complex aviation safety system. It is vital to investigate the coupling impact of human errors to avoid the occurrence of aviation accidents. In view that the Human Factors Analysis and Classification System (HFACS) provides a hierarchical classification principle of human errors in aviation accidents, and the System Dynamics (SD) approach is helpful to describe the risk evolution process, this paper establishes a hybrid HFACS-SD model by employing the HFACS and the SD approach to reveal the aviation human factors risk evolution mechanism, in which the HFACS is first used to capture the causal factors of human errors risk, and a coupling SD model is then built to describe the evolution of aviation human factors risk supported by historical data. The eigenvalue elasticity analysis is taken to identify critical loops and parameters that have a substantial impact on the system structural behavior, and the influence of parameters and loops is assessed. Simulation results show that the evolution trend of the accident rate can be replicated by the proposed HFACS-SD model, and the structural dominance analysis can efficiently identify critical loops and parameters. Simulation results further show that, with the recommended safety enhancement measures, the stability of the aviation system is increased, and thus lowering the overall accident rate.

