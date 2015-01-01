Abstract

Dilemma zone is one of the major factors causing red-light violations, right-angled and rear-end crashes at signalized intersections. In this paper, a dilemma zone protection system is introduced, which employs a dynamic vehicular trajectory optimization approach to guide vehicles approaching a signalized intersection. Unlike conventional methods that aim to eliminate dilemma zones, this system adjusts the speed profiles of individual vehicles to shift the distribution of dilemma zones and prevent vehicles from becoming trapped. Extensive simulated experiments were conducted to test and validate the proposed system for both individual vehicles and platoons.



RESULTS demonstrate that the system offers superior protection for individual vehicles, with full coverage across various settings of initial speeds and distances to the stop line. In the traffic environment with realistic platooning settings, the proposed system significantly reduces the number of vehicles in the dilemma zone, resulting in improved operational and safety benefits such as reduced risks of hazardous maneuvers and savings in vehicular delay.

