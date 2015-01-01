|
Zhao J, Yu J, Zhang F, Liu Y. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2023; 192: e107288.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37690285
Abstract
Dilemma zone is one of the major factors causing red-light violations, right-angled and rear-end crashes at signalized intersections. In this paper, a dilemma zone protection system is introduced, which employs a dynamic vehicular trajectory optimization approach to guide vehicles approaching a signalized intersection. Unlike conventional methods that aim to eliminate dilemma zones, this system adjusts the speed profiles of individual vehicles to shift the distribution of dilemma zones and prevent vehicles from becoming trapped. Extensive simulated experiments were conducted to test and validate the proposed system for both individual vehicles and platoons.
Signalized intersections; Traffic safety; Trajectory optimization; Connected vehicle; Dilemma zone protection