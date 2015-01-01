Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Black adults who drink alcohol appear at risk for poor alcohol-related outcomes, yet little research has examined whether cannabis use among those who consume alcohol (alcohol-cannabis dual use) is related to worse alcohol-related consequences, as observed in predominantly White samples. Further, it may be that experiencing more race-based discrimination may be related to using multiple substances to cope with such experiences; however, no known studies have examined the impact of race-based discrimination on alcohol-cannabis dual use.



METHODS: Participants were 270 Black undergraduates who endorsed past-month drinking, 112 of whom endorsed alcohol-cannabis dual use.



RESULTS: The dual use group reported heavier drinking, more drinking-related problems, and more race-based microaggressions (but not overt racism) than the alcohol-only group.



CONCLUSIONS: The use of cannabis among Black young adults who drink alcohol was related to heavier drinking and more alcohol-related problems. Further, experiencing more microaggressions may place these individuals at risk for using multiple substances, presumably to cope with these experiences.



SCIENTIFIC SIGNIFICANCE: Considering models suggesting that the dual use of cannabis may result in less alcohol use, the current study highlights that for Black adults who consume alcohol, cannabis dual use is related to heavier drinking and more alcohol-related problems, which can inform intervention and treatment efforts.

Language: en