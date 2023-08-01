Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate whether timely follow-up outpatient mental health care is associated with reduced short-term suicide risk following hospitalization for suicidal thoughts or behaviors.



METHODS: Retrospective cohort analysis using 2015 Medicare data for adults aged ≥ 65 years who were hospitalized for suicidal ideation or behaviors (n = 36,557) linked with the National Death Index. Adjusted risk ratios (ARR) estimated the association between 7-day follow-up and suicide risk at 30-, 90-, and 180-days, adjusted for confounding by indication using inverse probability of treatment weights of observable covariates.



RESULTS: Overall, 39.3% of patients received 7-day follow-up, which was associated with 41% higher risk of suicide within 180 days. Follow-up care was associated with higher suicide risk for Medicare Advantage enrollees, patients with no recent prior mental health care, and those admitted for suicidal behaviors.



CONCLUSION: Results suggest 7-day follow-up care was not associated with lower post-discharge suicide risk. For this high-risk group, suicide-specific interventions may be needed during the critical postdischarge period.

Language: en