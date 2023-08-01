|
Citation
Schmutte T, Olfson M, Xie M, Marcus SC. Am. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37690981
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate whether timely follow-up outpatient mental health care is associated with reduced short-term suicide risk following hospitalization for suicidal thoughts or behaviors.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; older adults; self-harm; suicidal ideation; follow-up care