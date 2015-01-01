Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to investigate the effects of fear of falling (FOF) on cognitive decline in older adults in the Korean community, depending on the presence of accompanying depressive symptoms.



METHODS: A total of 6263 individuals were included in the final analysis. Based on their baseline evaluation results for depressive symptoms and FOF, the subjects were divided into four groups: "normal control" (NC, n = 3783), "depression only" (Dep-only, n = 291), "fear of falling only" (FOF-only, n = 1755), and "depression with fear of falling" (Dep-FOF, n = 434). Cognitive decline was defined as a loss of more than three points in the K-MMSE score in participants with at least two years of follow-up. We examined the association between FOF accompanied by depressive symptoms and cognitive decline using a multivariate Cox proportional hazard model.



RESULTS: Cognitive decline occurred in 76.3%, 68.5%, 63.9%, and 56.4% of the Dep-FOF, FOF-only, Dep-only, and NC groups, respectively. Our findings suggest that individuals with FOF do not always have cognitive decline (HR = 1.03, 95% CI = 0.95-1.12, P = 0.43) compared to individuals without FOF. Furthermore, depressive symptoms with FOF are associated with a higher risk of cognitive decline (HR = 1.23, 95% CI = 1.08-1.41, P = 0.002) in community-dwelling older adults in Korea.



CONCLUSION: Healthcare providers should be attentive to community-dwelling older adults who experience both depressive symptoms and FOF because our findings suggest that this unique combination increases the risk of cognitive decline.

