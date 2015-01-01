Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adults with co-occurring opioid use and mental health disorder (COD) recently released from incarceration have many social and health needs that place them at the most significant risk for overdose and poor reentry outcomes. Little is known about racial/ethnic differences in this population.



METHODS: To examine racial/ethnic differences in social and health needs, data were analyzed for 293 adults with COD within two weeks of release, a high-risk period for overdose, from six Massachusetts jails.



RESULTS: Overall, participants (62.6% non-Hispanic White, 23.1% Hispanic, 14.3% non-Hispanic Black, and 73.5% male) reported multiple health and social needs across groups. Chi-square tests and Kruskal-Wallis one-way ANOVAs were used to compare social and health needs among racial/ethnic groups. Non-Hispanic Black participants reported more problems with crack/cocaine, whereas Non-Hispanic White and Hispanic participants reported more problems with opioids (p < .001). Despite similar lifetime rates of illicit substance use, non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic participants received less treatment (p < .001). Non-Hispanic White participants reported more opioid and alcohol use (p < .006), trauma symptoms (p = .020), utilization of behavioral health treatment (p = .008), and more medical needs than Hispanic and/or non-Hispanic Black participants (p = .001). Non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic participants reported more needs related to social determinants of health (p = .008).



CONCLUSIONS: While re-entry is a vulnerable period for all adults with COD, this paper identifies specific needs by race/ethnicity and proposes strategies to advance equity and improve care for all formerly incarcerated adults with a COD.

