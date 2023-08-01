Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Residents in long-term care (LTC) are at high risk for falls, and falls in LTC often result in impact to the head, with clinical consequences that may be challenging to detect. We examined whether the survival of LTC residents associates with falls and fall-related head impacts.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: This study was conducted in 2 Vancouver-area LTC homes where falls were captured on video from surveillance cameras. A total of 232 participants (133 females, 99 males) experienced at least 1 fall captured on video, among whom 84% (n = 194) died between January 2011 and January 2020. The mean age at death was 86.5 (SD = 8.5) years, and the mean survival time after enrollment to this study was 3.8 (SD = 2.1) years.



METHODS: Univariable and multivariable models were used to determine how survival time depended on the rate of falls (falls per 365 days), the percentage of falls on video involving head impact, sex, age at death, and baseline physical and cognitive status.



RESULTS: On average, participants experienced 6.2 (SD = 7.0) falls per 365 days, and 36.9% (SD = 36.3) of video-captured falls resulted in head impact. In multivariable analyses, an increase of 1 fall per 365 days resulted in a 4.2% higher risk of death [hazard ratio (HR) = 1.042, 95% CI 1.023-1.062, P <.001]. A 1% increase in falls involving head impact resulted in an 0.5% higher risk of death (HR 1.005, 95% CI 1.001-1.010, P =.015). Participants who experienced head impact in all video-captured falls had a 50% higher risk for death than those who always avoided head impact.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: Survival in LTC is associated with the rate of falls and percentage of falls involving head impact. Improved efforts are required to prevent falls in LTC, and reduce the frequency and consequences of head impacts during falls (eg, through compliant flooring).

Language: en