Citation
Güth U, Junker C, McMillan S, Elfgen C, Schneeberger AR. Public Health 2023; 223: 249-256.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37690397
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: According to the Swiss medico-ethical guidelines valid between 2004 and 2018, the key criterion for assisted suicide (AS) was that the patients who wished to die suffered with a disease leading to death in the foreseeable future. Critics of AS fears that broadening of the medical indications will lead to an uncontrolled expansion to persons who are not terminally ill (slippery slope argument). We evaluated to what extent this broadening took place in practice over time. STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective national cohort study.
Language: en
Keywords
Dementia; Mental disorders; Assisted suicide; Medical aid in dying; Old age suicide