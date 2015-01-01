Abstract

The study determined the socio-demographic predictors of reports of intimate partner violence (IPV) among pregnant women attending ante-natal clinic in State Specialist Hospital Ikere-Ekiti. A descriptive cross-sectional design was used and a pretested questionnaire was administered to 390 pregnant women who were selected using simple random sampling technique. Data were analysed using descriptive and inferential statistics. The prevalence rate IPV was 38.8 %, sexual violence (35.6%), followed by physical (35.1%), verbal (33.8%) and psychological (33.6%) was reported. The study found a significant relationship (p <0.05) between socio-demographic characteristics and IPV. The prevalence of IPV among the study participants was high, age of partner, years in relationship, age at marriage, educational status, occupational status, income and parity were predictors of IPV. Therefore, it is highly imperative for nurse-midwives to have a high index of suspicion and screen for intimate partner violence, especially physical and sexual violence during pre-natal care.

