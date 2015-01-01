Abstract

The prevalence of cannabis usage is increasing worldwide, including among both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. The long-term effects of cannabis use on the lungs are well-known. However, the acute adverse effects on the lungs are sparsely reported. There are different ways in which cannabis can be inhaled, such as smoking or through a water vaporizing method known as a "bong." An improvised innovative bong device that is commonly used in Northern Australia, called a "bucket bong," uses water and air pressure to assist in cannabis inhalation. In this report, we describe three patients from remote and rural Northern Australian communities presenting with near-life-threatening events (acute pneumonitis and massive pneumothorax) immediately after the use of cannabis via bucket bong.

