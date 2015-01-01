|
Defence requires a fit fighting force, but fitness is impacted by more than medical issues, life stressors also play a part. The Defence Medical Services (DMS) provide occupational management and care co-ordination between personnel, the employer and third sector organisations.1 This support mirrors the concept of social prescribing, now common in the NHS, but it lacks the dedicated link to support services, non-medical interventions and expertise in the changing array of support available. The DMS model uses the Defence GP as the co-ordinator. With increasing demands on medical services, is it time for Defence to formally adopt social prescribers (SPs) to work alongside medical and welfare services, connecting the military to local support services?
Organisational development; PREVENTIVE MEDICINE; PRIMARY CARE; Quality in health care