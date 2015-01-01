|
Citation
Strauss S, Lightstone DF, Fedorchuk C, Pomahac R, Oakley PA, Harrison DE. Concussion 2023; 8(3): CNC107.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
DOI
PMID
37691851
PMCID
Abstract
AIM: To report improvements in post-concussion syndrome and concussion incidence following cervical spinal alignment correction. CASE PRESENTATION: A 27-year-old professional rugby player with 20 documented concussions presented with abnormal cervical spinal alignment and post-concussion syndrome. After 30 sessions of cervical rehabilitation, health outcomes improved. Post-treatment radiographs showed improved cervical lordosis from -13.5° to -37.4° (ideal is -42°) and right head translation from -22.7 to -11.3 mm (ideal is 0 mm). 2-year follow-up radiographs and 6-year follow-up health outcomes showed post-treatment improvements were maintained. The patient reported two documented concussions in the 6 years following treatment while maintaining the same lifestyle and professional rugby career.
Language: en
Keywords
concussion; traumatic brain injury; cervical lordosis; cervical spine alignment; cervical spine rehabilitation; Chiropractic BioPhysics®; coronal spinal posture; post-concussion syndrome; sagittal spinal posture; spine biomechanics