Abstract

AIM: To understand sex differences and sources of concussion education for college students. The literature for college students primarily focuses on sports concussions and general knowledge. Understanding how non-students-athletes learn is critical to developing interventions to improve concussion knowledge.



PARTICIPANTS: A random sample of 208 students from four-year institutions.



METHODS: A 22-question online survey explored postsecondary students' current knowledge and education regarding concussions.



RESULTS: Findings indicated that sex differences emerged with concussion knowledge and sources of concussion knowledge (e.g., leaflets, pamphlets, parents, and television). The top choices for where they wanted to learn about concussions were health educators, health centers, and campus peer educators.



CONCLUSION: This study provides an initial evaluation and implications for future research on providing concussion education.

Language: en