Citation
Heck SJ, Acord-Vira A, Davis DR. Concussion 2023; 8(3): CNC108.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
DOI
PMID
37691852
PMCID
Abstract
AIM: To understand sex differences and sources of concussion education for college students. The literature for college students primarily focuses on sports concussions and general knowledge. Understanding how non-students-athletes learn is critical to developing interventions to improve concussion knowledge.
Language: en
Keywords
|
prevention; concussion; college students; traumatic brain injury; educational needs