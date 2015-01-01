SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Heck SJ, Acord-Vira A, Davis DR. Concussion 2023; 8(3): CNC108.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)

DOI

10.2217/cnc-2023-0001

PMID

37691852

PMCID

PMC10488458

Abstract

AIM: To understand sex differences and sources of concussion education for college students. The literature for college students primarily focuses on sports concussions and general knowledge. Understanding how non-students-athletes learn is critical to developing interventions to improve concussion knowledge.

PARTICIPANTS: A random sample of 208 students from four-year institutions.

METHODS: A 22-question online survey explored postsecondary students' current knowledge and education regarding concussions.

RESULTS: Findings indicated that sex differences emerged with concussion knowledge and sources of concussion knowledge (e.g., leaflets, pamphlets, parents, and television). The top choices for where they wanted to learn about concussions were health educators, health centers, and campus peer educators.

CONCLUSION: This study provides an initial evaluation and implications for future research on providing concussion education.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; concussion; college students; traumatic brain injury; educational needs

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print