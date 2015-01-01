|
Lystad RP, McMaugh A, Herkes G, Browne G, Badgery-Parker T, Cameron CM, Mitchell RJ. Concussion 2023; 8(3): CNC105.
(Copyright © 2023, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
37691853
AIM: To examine the impact of concussion on objective measures of school performance. MATERIALS & METHODS: Population-based matched cohort study using linked health and education records of young people aged ≤18 years hospitalized with concussion in New South Wales, Australia, during 2005-2018, and matched comparisons not hospitalized with any injury.
Language: en
concussion; academic performance; high school completion; young people