Abstract

PURPOSE: This cross-sectional study examined the direct association of oral frailty with falls in community-dwelling older adults, controlling for the effects of sarcopenia and physical performance.



METHODS: The participants were 237 community-dwelling older people (age: 76.0 ± 5.7 years, male: 23.6%). Oral frailty was assessed using the Oral Frailty Index-8. History of falls, timed up and go test (TUG), and sarcopenia were also assessed. The association between oral frailty and fall incidence was analyzed using multivariate logistic regression analysis adjusted for TUG and sarcopenia.



RESULTS: Forty-six (19.4%) participants fell, and 130 (54.9%) had a risk of oral frailty. On multivariate logistic regression analysis, oral frailty was significantly associated with fall incidence (odds ratio = 2.38, 95% confidence interval 1.11-5.07), even after adjusting for TUG and sarcopenia.



CONCLUSION: Oral frailty is a possible fall risk factor, independent of sarcopenia and physical performance, in community-dwelling older people.

