BACKGROUND: Survivors of traumatic brain injury are at increased risk for firearm-related injuries, including suicide. AIMS: To determine current practices of Brain Injury Medicine (BIM) physicians and their rehabilitation teams in assessing patients' access to firearms and in providing firearm safety education, and the impact of having received training on this topic on physicians' likelihood of inquiring about patients' access to firearms.
firearms; traumatic brain injury; brain injury medicine; gun violence; patient safety