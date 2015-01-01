|
Koh VJW, Matchar DB, Chan AWM, Lee JML, Lai WX, Rosario D, George A, Ho V, Ismail NHB, Lien CTC, Merchant RA, Tan SM, Wong CH, Xu T. Innov. Aging 2023; 7(7): igad077.
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
37694132
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Falls among older adults are a significant health problem globally. Studies of multicomponent fall prevention programs in randomized controlled trials demonstrate effectiveness in reducing falls; however, the translation of research into the community remains challenging. Although there is an increasing interest to understand the factors contributing to implementation barriers, the dynamic relationships between factors are less well examined. Furthermore, evidence on implementation barriers from Asia is lacking as most of these studies originate from the West. As such, this study aims to engage stakeholders in uncovering the factors that facilitate or inhibit implementing community-based fall prevention programs in Singapore, with a focus on the interrelationship between those factors. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Health care professionals familiar with fall prevention programs were invited to discuss the enablers and challenges to the implementation. This effort was facilitated using a systems modeling methodology of Group Model Building (GMB) to share ideas and create a common conceptual model of the challenges. The GMB employs various engagement techniques to draw on the experiences and perceptions of all stakeholders involved.
Keywords
Implementation; Accidental falls; Fall prevention; Group model building; Systems dynamics