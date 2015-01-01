Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study investigated the unique associations of motor competence and ADHD risk status on school functioning. Additionally, this study examined the factor structure of the Bruininks-Oseretsky Test of Motor Proficiency, Short Form (BOT2-SF).



METHODS: Participants included early elementary school children (N = 202, M(age) = 6.83, SD = 0.96, Male = 53.5%, ADHD-risk = 46.5%). Child assessments of motor competence and teacher and parent reports of school functioning were used.



RESULTS: A two-factor model of the BOT2-SF with correlated fine and gross motor factors and correlated residuals best fit the data. Fine and gross motor competence were unique positive predictors of academic performance, after accounting for the effects of ADHD-risk on academic performance. ADHD-risk was the only unique predictor of adaptive school behavior.



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest that assessing for ADHD and motor competence in children demonstrating school functioning problems may better allow for targeted intervention in school.

Language: en