Citation
Bilal H, Harding IH, Stout JC. J. Neurol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37695532
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Huntington's disease (HD) is an inherited neurodegenerative disease involving motor abnormalities, cognitive decline, and psychological difficulties. Depression is among the most common psychological difficulties in HD. People with HD encounter numerous stressors related to their diagnosis and the impact of HD on their daily lives. Understanding the relationship between HD-specific psychosocial stressors and depression symptoms is critical for optimising treatment and developing a holistic, disease-specific model of depression in HD.
Keywords
Psychiatry; Depression; Mental health; Huntington’s disease; Psychosocial stressors