Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study is to provide an overview of the psychological autopsy (PA) research method, including its methodology, uses, limitations, and ethical considerations.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study conducted a PA investigation on 35 cases of suicide. Information was collected from multiple sources and reliable informants, including family members, friends, medical and mental health professionals, and other relevant individuals. Qualitative and quantitative research methods were used to analyze the collected information.



RESULTS: The results indicated that several factors were associated with suicide, including mental health problems, life stressors, interpersonal conflicts, substance abuse, and history of previous suicide attempts. The findings have important implications for suicide prevention strategies, emphasizing the significance of addressing mental health issues and providing social support.



CONCLUSION: The PA is a valuable research method for investigating and understanding suicide. Despite challenges such as recall biases and methodological limitations, it provides insights into the psychological factors associated with suicide and informs suicide prevention strategies. However, conducting psychological autopsies requires careful consideration of ethical issues. Further research is needed to replicate and extend the findings of this study.

